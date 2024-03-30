Aadujeevitham had a phenomenal hold on its second day at the Indian box office. The Prithviraj led film raked in Rs. 7.20 crore on Friday, which brings its two-day running total at the Indian box office to Rs. 16 crore.

The film grossed Rs. 5 crore approx in Kerala on the second day, dropping a mere 15 per cent from a big opening day. While there was a drop in collections, the occupancies for the film saw an uptick. The drop has come because many key cinemas with Christian management remain closed in Kerala on Good Friday. So even though, Good Friday is a holiday, the box office could take a hit for films performing on capacity. However, with these cinemas reopening along with additional venues today, the film is poised to surpass its first-day numbers and clear the Rs. 6 crore day figure.

The film's high occupancies indicate a robust demand that is likely to spill over into the weekdays. The last two months saw super leggy run from two big hits in the form of Manjummel Boys and Premalu. Aadujeevitham is positioned to emulate that, albeit at significantly higher collection levels. The Monday hold will be a test for that and if that happens, there will be several records that fall and new benchmarks that will be set. There are several holidays in the next 15 days period including Eid and Vishu, that will be an added advantage for the film.

The box office collections of Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 8.80 crore

Friday - Rs. 7.20 crore

Total - Rs. 16 crore

There was a bit of a drop in collection in Karnataka due to competition from new releases but it should cover the ground over the weekend. Tamil Nadu and North India held strongly with a minimal drop.

About Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. It is an adaptation of the Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

