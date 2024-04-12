Why is PVR INOX not showing films like Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham on screens?

Malayalam cinema has been on a successful roll this year with many films becoming hit all over the country. Even films like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Jai Ganesh that were released yesterday are also inching toward becoming a hit. Even previous hits like Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life have also been removed from its screens.

However, PVR INOX chains of theaters are refusing to exhibit the films on their screens, despite them having heavy footfall in terms of audience numbers. The removal of Malayalam films from screens in Kerala and other states is a result of a feud brewing between the PVR and the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

PVR INOX’s removal of Malayalam cinema from screens

The feud between the KFPA and PVR INOX began after the former started a new content-providing company which is asking the theaters in Kerala to take their business through this venture. This caused the PVR to take up an objection towards the aforementioned practice which not only stops the screening of Malayalam films in Kerala but has also removed the dubbed versions of the film in other states as well.

This not only affects the livelihood of the filmmakers in Kerala but also poses as a threat to distributors in other states. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sashidhar Reddy of Mythri Movies has raised a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce as the PVR INOX has prevented the screening of Manjummel Boys’ Telugu version.

Meanwhile, Kamal Gianchandani the CEO of PVR Pictures Limited also put out a statement earlier where he said, “Our newly inaugurated 9-screen cinema, PVR FORUM Kochi, has been adviced by the Association to source Malayalam movie content exclusively through one channel.” He also called this practice as “anti-competitive in nature” and said it is prohibited.

Malayalam cinema in 2024

The success of Malayalam cinema this year has been on cloud 9 since the very start. Since the month of February, various films like Bramayugam, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Aadujeevitham have all become a massive hit in theaters, owing to the making and content of the film.

Even now, the recent Vishu-Eid releases have also become a massive hit with films like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Jai Ganesh which all are also receiving good reports. The success of Malayalam cinema is expected to follow in the upcoming months as well with various films already lined up for release.

ALSO READ: 4 South-Indian movies releasing on April 11; from Aavesham to Varshangalkku Shesham