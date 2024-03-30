South Newsmakers of the Week: Daniel Balaji's demise, Ram Charan's Jaragandi song to Aadujeevitham release, and more

This week was filled with many celebrated occasions, especially Ram Charan's birthday, along with the unveiling of Allu Arjun's wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, the release of the most awaited film of Prithviraj Sukumaran titled Aadujeevitham, and the unfortunate demise of actor Daniel Balaji. Here's a weekly news wrap summing up the events that took place in South Industry.

Game Changer's first song unveiled

On the special occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the makers of Game Changer unveiled the foot-tapping track Jaragandi, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a vibrant avatar. The song has become a chartbuster and has crossed millions of views on social media. The song has been sung by Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the music has been composed by super-talented S Thaman.

The Family Star trailer release

On March 28, makers took to their official account and unveiled the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda starrer The Family Star. The trailer showed different shades filled with comical scenes, an emotional set-up, and a beautiful chemistry between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda. The family drama has been helmed by director Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju & Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is all set for its theatrical release on April 5, 2024.

Watch The Family Star official trailer

Aditi Rao Hydari engaged to Siddharth

Recently, rumors started doing rounds on the internet that Aditi Rao and Siddharth are all set to tie the knot on March 28 in a private ceremony. However, a day later, Aditi and Siddharth shared the post simultaneously, in which they were seen flaunting their engagement rings together as they got engaged on March 28. Aditi and Siddharth appeared together in Maha Samudram, a romantic action film released in 2021. According to accounts, both began dating each other while the shoot was still happening.

Suriya new film announcement as Suriya44

Suriya took to his X account and shared news of collaborating with director Karthik Subbaraj for the upcoming tentatively titled film Suriya44. Later, Karthik Subbaraj also shared the news of joining forces for a solid collaboration. As per rumors, the film is said to be an action thriller with a love angle and some power-packed sequences that will blow cinema lovers' minds completely.

The upcoming thriller will be produced by Rajsekhar Pandian & Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banner of 2D Entertainments and Stone Bench Films in a joint venture.

Ram Charan to join forces with Sukumar for RC17

Ram Charan and Sukumar have announced a collaboration for their upcoming film, tentatively titled RC17, featuring the actor in the lead. The project will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and the music will be composed by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, which also marks their second collaboration after their 2018 grand blockbuster Rangasthalam, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead opposite Ram Charan.

Aadujeevitham theatrical release

The Malayalam industry's most anticipated release of 2024, Aadujeevitham, finally graced the theatres on March 28. The survival drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and others has garnered immense praise and a huge round of applause from cinema lovers. Prithviraj Sukumaran's conviction towards Aadujeevitham and Blessy's dedication towards the 16-year-long project caught the attention of veteran cinema legends Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who have praised their vision and also urged audiences to watch this masterpiece for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Allu Arjun's huge moment at Madame Tussauds Museum

Pan-Indian superstar Allu Arjun gave us yet another epic moment in Dubai. His wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai was unveiled recently. The statue is based on his iconic pose from his 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa. On March 29, Allu Arjun shared a post from the event in which he was seen giving his iconic pose along with his wax statue.

Currently, the star actor is in Dubai along with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and his two adorable kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. After returning from his short trip, the actor is supposed to complete the final leg of his upcoming thriller Pushpa: The Rule, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Daniel Balaji passes away

Renowned Tamil and Malayalam actor Daniel Balaji, who was known for Suriya’s Kaakha Kaakha, Dhanush's Polladhavan, and Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil, took his last breath on March 29 in Chennai. As per reports, the 48-year-old actor suffered from a massive heart stroke as he was admitted to a hospital in the Kottivakkam region of Chennai after complaining about having chest pains. The actor will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasawalkam, Chennai, on March 30. May his soul rest in peace.