Aadujeevitham Twitter review: What do netizens have to say about the Prithviraj starrer?

Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is the latest film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, which has hit theaters today. The film, a culmination of 16 years' worth of effort, is now ready for the audience to experience.

As the film has finally arrived in theaters, netizens have taken to their official X (formerly Twitter) handles to share their thoughts about the movie. The audience holds the fate of the film's success, and only time will tell how it has resonated with them.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) Twitter review:

Based on the general responses to the film, it appears that Aadujeevitham has successfully impressed the audience. The overall opinion praises Prithviraj Sukumaran for his portrayal of Najeeb Muhammed.

Netizens have dubbed the film an outstanding venture from the Malayalam language, claiming it to be a memorable cinematic experience. Along with praises for Prithviraj's performance, the film has also managed to showcase stellar technical aspects.

Viewers have taken the time to express their admiration for the film's visuals, along with the groundbreaking music tracks and background scores crafted by AR Rahman. One user even described the film as a classic Blessy film, praising the director for creating a masterpiece after dedicating a long period to its creation.

Considering all the reviews, it seems that Aadujeevitham has definitely managed to impress the audience, including those who have read the novel on which it was based.

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is the newest Malayalam survival drama featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, directed by director Blessy.

The film is based on a novel of the same name written by the acclaimed author Benyamin, who drew inspiration from a real-life incident. The story follows Najeeb, who, in pursuit of a better life, becomes an immigrant but is wrongfully pushed into slavery and forced to work as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film also features Amala Paul as the leading lady, with Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis playing a key role. AR Rahman composed the music, while Sunil KS and KU Mohanan handled the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad edited the film.

