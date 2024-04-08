Aadujeevitham box office collection: Prithviraj film storms into 100 crore gross worldwide club in 2nd weekend

Aadujeevitham had a good second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 13 crore approx, which took its total to Rs. 65 crore in eleven days. The film has grossed another USD 5.60 million (Rs. 47 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 112 crore. This makes Aadujeevitham the only sixth Malayalam film to gross Rs. 100 crore globally, three of which have been released in the last two months.

The box office collections of Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 3 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.50 crore

Total - Rs. 65 crore

Aadujeevitham Looks To Go Past Rs 70 Crores In The State Of Kerala

The Prithviraj led film grossed Rs. 10.50 crore approx in Kerala in the second weekend, putting it just under Rs. 50 crore mark after the second weekend. The film will get the benefit of the Eid and Vishu holidays for the next week or so, though it will have to share that with the competition from the Eid releases starting Thursday. Based on how well it holds against them, the film could go on to gross Rs. 70 crore plus in the state.

Aadujeevitham Is A Huge Blockbuster But It Looked To Become An Even Bigger Success After 1st Weekend

The way Aadujeevitham performed in the first weekend, there were signs of an even bigger success but the collection came down on weekdays and it has now seemed to settle there. That however, takes nothing from the fact that this film is a huge blockbuster.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 48.50 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 5.50 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 6.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 4.25 crore

Total - Rs. 65 crore

