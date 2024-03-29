R Madhavan calls Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham ‘an incredible film’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, has finally hit the big screens amidst massive hype. The film, which is based on a true story has received widespread applause for its gritty and impactful storytelling.

Adding to the heap of praise on the film, actor R. Madhavan shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the Blessy directorial. He wrote, “What an incredible incredible film, my dear brother Prithviraj. So proud and in awe of you. Thank you for showing what new edge Indian cinema is capable of.”

R. Madhavan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is a Malayalam language film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean Louis, Leena, and others in key roles. The film is adapted from Benyamin’s award-winning novel ‘Goat Days’ and has been directed by Blessy.

The film narrates the true incidents of Najeeb, a Kerala-born man who is trapped in the Gulf, herding goats for a living. Najeeb’s journey as he desperately finds ways to escape the desert and go back to his home forms the crux of this gut-wrenching tale.

Aadujeevitham has not been an easy film to translate to the big screens. The film has been in the works for over a decade, with multiple obstacles along the way. The entire cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were also trapped in Jordan briefly during the Covid-19 lockdown. Despite all odds, the film has now been released in theatres at a massive level.

Advertisement

The Goat Life is enjoying a good run at the theatres, with the first-day collections amounting to nearly 9 crores, the highest ever for a Prithviraj Sukumaran-led movie. With the weekend advantage and the positive word of mouth surrounding the film, the sky is the limit now.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming projects

Less than two weeks after the release of Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj will make a big screen appearance once again with the Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he will play the role of an antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

It really looks like the season of multistarrers as Prithviraj is also set to start shooting for the Prabhas starrer Salaart Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam very soon.

ALSO READ: Aadujeevitham: Mohanlal, Suriya, Dulquer, Prabhas extend warm wishes to Prithviraj and team