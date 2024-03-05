Dulquer Salmaan exits from Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life? Here’s what we know

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is currently busy with hectic schedules for his upcoming period-action thriller film Thug Life which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. As per early reports, the actor was present in Serbia to shoot for some high-octane action sequences along with another ensemble cast.

Now, as per a recent report, it is rumored that Dulquer Salmaan who is also playing a very crucial role in the film has exited Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and will no longer be a part of upcoming schedules which has to be completed.

Dulquer Salmaan is no longer part of Thug Life?

According to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan has exited Thug Life as he has a lot of projects lined up. Due to hectic schedules and unmatched dates, Dulquer has opted out of Kamal Haasan's most-awaited film.

As for now, Dulquer is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller film Lucky Baskhar, which is helmed by Venky Atluri along with an upcoming power-packed thriller tentatively titled Suriya43, which is helmed by Irudhi Suttru fame director Sudha Kongara that also marks an overdue collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and pan-Indian superstar Suriya. An upcoming film Kaantha helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj will also feature Dulquer along with Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. However, makers have not announced anything regarding Dulquer's exit from Thug Life yet.

More about Thug Life

Earlier, it was also reported that Jayam Ravi, who is also a part of Ulaganayagan's Thug Life is going to have an extended cameo in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, makers did not announce any update regarding the same. Meanwhile, it was also stated that Thug Life's first schedule ended on January 30th. This schedule featured Kamal Haasan, Joju George, and Abhirami performing some high-octane action scenes.

The action-thriller also stars Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, Gautam Karthik, and many others. Thug Life was written and directed by Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman created the soundtrack, Ravi K Chandran handled the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad oversaw the editing, while the Anbariv team helmed the action choreography.

Watch Thug Life announcement video

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming films

Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the country today. The actor has quite several films in the pipeline, and will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri. Recently, the makers revealed the first look poster of the film.

Dulquer is also set to join hands with Sudha Kongara in the filmmaker’s upcoming film with Suriya in the lead titled Purananooru. The film also has Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

