Prabhas cheers for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham; says, ‘Here's to many more well-deserved victories'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's most anticipated film, Aadujeevitham, is all set to grace theaters on March 28, 2024. The Blessy directorial has already become a huge sensation on social media and has also been hailed by many fans as the next big thing in Malayalam Cinema.

Meanwhile, ahead of its grand release, Prithviraj's Salaar co-star has lauded and appreciated him for his commitment to the project and his remarkable dedication.

Prabhas lauds Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham

On March 27, Prabhas took to his Instagram story and shared a poster of Aadujeevitham with the caption, “Keep on shining, @therealprithvi! I've seen your dedication firsthand and know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead!”

Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram to repost Prabhas’ story and wrote, “Thank you brother! @actorprabhas.” Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran made their first appearance together in the 2023 blockbuster Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

More about Aadujeevitham

The survival thriller focuses on the life of a Malayali named Najeeb, who is employed as a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia as a goatherd against his will. The film is based on a highly acclaimed Malayalam novel with the name Aadujeevitham, written by Benyamin.

Apart from Prithviraj, the film features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in key roles. Sunil KS has done the cinematography, while music maestro AR Rahman composed the music. The film was shot in several countries, and the film team began working on it 14 years ago. Regardless of the circumstances, they never gave up and finished the film. The survival drama will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, respectively.

Watch Aadujeevitham official trailer

More about Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer Salaar

Set in the imaginary city of Khansaar, the action-thriller revolves around Deva and Varadha's admirable friendship. Varadha desires Deva's support in becoming Khansaar's unchallenged king. The film also has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many other actors in prominent roles. Vijay Kirgandur is producing the film through Hombale Films, and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. As per reports, the lead stars are gearing up for their next venture, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

