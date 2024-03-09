Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next promises to be spine-chilling survival adventure flick

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is arguably the most anticipated Malayalam film to come out in 2024. The film, helmed by Blessy, falls in the survival drama genre, and is all set to hit the silver screens on March 28th.

As just days remain for the film’s release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. The makers of the film have already released a few promotional content, which have gone viral on social media as well. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to drop the official trailer for Aadujeevitham.

Check out the trailer below:

About the trailer

The trailer which lasts 1 minute and 33 seconds gives a rudimentary understanding of what could be expected from the film. It gives an idea of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Najeeb, and the physical and mental changes that the character goes through. Additionally, the line ‘Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to escape from inside)’ was being repeated throughout the trailer.

The line perfectly summarizes the life of the goats that Prithviraj’s character was herding, as well as his own life in the middle east. The trailer also had exceptional cinematography, incorporating vibrant colors as well. Additionally, the music and sound design too helped bring a new layer of life to the film. Without a doubt, Aadujeevitham will be a theater watch, and promises to be a bone chilling retelling of the real-life journey of Najeeb.

Advertisement

What we know about Aadujeevitham so far

Aadujeevitham is adapted from a book by the same name written by Benyamin, which itself was taken from a real life story that happened in the 1990s. The film revolves around a migrant laborer who goes to Saudi Arabia in search for jobs, but is forced into slavery as a goat herder. How his life eventually merges with the lives of the goats, and how he escapes from the desert forms the crux of the story.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Aadujeevitham one of the most ambitious projects in Malayalam cinema till date. Blessy, the film’s director wanted to adapt it into a film in 2008 as soon as he read the book. However, the film found itself in a development hell, with the shoot only commencing a decade later in 2018. It is after battling the extreme climate, difficulties and even the pandemic, when the crew was stuck in a desert, that the film is now slated for release in March.

The film has received a U/A certification from the CBFC, and will be having a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Cast and crew of Aadujeevitham

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, the film also features Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby and many more in crucial roles. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while Resul Pookutty took care of the sound design. Sunil KS cranked the camera for the film, and veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing.

ALSO READ: Aadujeevitham: Runtime, censor certification, plot and more; All to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next