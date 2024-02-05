Aadujeevitham: Runtime, censor certification, plot and more; All to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is undeniably one of the most anticipated Malayalam films to come out in 2024. The film, helmed by Blessy, is touted to be a survival drama film and is set to release on April 10.

The makers of the film have already revealed three posters from the film, with the latest being unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan. The posters showcase different looks of Prithviraj throughout the film and have quickly gone viral as well. In the latest update, it is reported by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai that Aadujeevitham has received a certification of U/A from the CBFC. Further, it is also understood that the film has a runtime of 172 minutes or 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Plot of Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on a book by the same name, authored by Benyamin. The book, in itself, is based on a real-life incident as well.

According to the post shared by the industry tracker, the film seems to have quite an interesting plot, which reads: “Some men’s destinies are written by others. The Goat Life is the true-life story of Najib, a man who leaves behind his wife, mother and his unborn child and goes from the lush green lands of Kerala, India - famously referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’ - to a barren desert country in the Middle-East, in search of a better life, a better future.”

As mentioned earlier, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Benyamin. The novel follows the journey of Najib, who immigrated to the Middle East in search of a job, but is forced into slavery as a goat-herder. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story.

More about Aadujeevitham

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Aadujeevitham director Blessy’s dream project. The filmmaker wanted to adapt the book into a film as soon as he read it in 2008. Since then, the film has been in a development hell, with the shooting finally commencing in 2018. It is after battling through extreme difficulties, climates, and even filming through a pandemic, the film is set to release in April.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist Najib, and also has Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and several others in prominent roles. AR Rahman composes the music for the film while Resul Pookutty takes care of the film’s sound design. Additionally, Sunik KS cranks the camera for the film, while A Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing.

