Aattam OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Sudheer Babu starring thriller-drama

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Text- The Malayalam Industry is undeniably one of the finest industries in terms of representing a thriller storyline with a set of commendable performances as they can focus on character depth along with the narrative which hooks the cinema lovers completely.

If one needs to give an example of such kind of cinema then it would be 2024’s high-octane thriller Aattam directed by Anand Ekarshi as his debut film. The suspense-drama not only took the audience by storm but also gave critics a bone-chilling ride. Now, in a recent update, Aattam is all ready for its most-awaited OTT release.

Aattam OTT premiere on Prime Video

Aattam is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam language with English subtitles. To mark the successful premiere on the OTT platform, director Anand Ekarshi took to his social media platform Instagram, shared a picture of his suspense-thriller, and informed all. He wrote, “Amazon Prime it is!! You can start watching Aattam now :)

We at Aattam are absolutely proud and thrilled to announce that Aattam is streaming on Amazon Prime from now. Do watch and do share it with your friends who are yet to watch Aattam. Looking forward to hearing from you all”.

After Anand’s post, several users took to his comments section and praised him for his powerful debut in the film industry. One user wrote, “One of the best movies released in 2024”, while another one wrote, “Finallyyy. Time to host a viewing party at home”.

More about Aattam

The plot revolves around a sexual harassment accusation leveled by the sole actress in a theatrical group against a popular movie star who recently joined their team. When a meeting is called, the team members initially encourage the actress until she is informed by an unknown actor about a potential opportunity to perform in Europe and the associated remuneration. Anand Ekarshi has written and directed the film, which bagged the 2023 Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

It stars Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, Sudheer Babu, Jolly Antony, Madan Babu, and others in supporting parts. Dr. Ajith Joy funded it through his Joy Movie Production company. Aattam was released in theatres on 5 January 2024.

