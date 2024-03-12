Is HanuMan actor Teja Sajja part of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD?

Telugu actor Teja Sajja's recent flick HanuMan created a mass hysteria amongst fans and critics. The film became the first blockbuster of 2024 and later shattered many records at the box office. His fans are now eagerly waiting for his upcoming film titled Jai Hanuman helmed by Prasanth Varma.

Meanwhile, of late several rumors have suggested that he will be part of Prabhas' grandiose Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Nag Ashwin. Now, in a recent update, Teja has addressed speculation related to his involvement in the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Is Tejja Sajja part of Kalki 2898 AD?

During an interview, Teja spoke about the rumours about his involvement with the project and said, “There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline and fun collaborations under consideration. I myself am eagerly waiting for the right moment to reveal more about my future lineup.”. However, the talented actor did not speak clearly about his involvement with the project. It has been rumored that Teja is supposed to play a cameo role in the film. Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made related to Teja’s role in Kalki 2898 AD and about his upcoming projects.

Earlier, a photo surfaced online in which Teja Sajja was spotted with the Kalki producer C.Aswani Dutt at Dubai airport which riffed up the speculations about Teja featuring in Kalki 2898 AD.

More about Teja Sajja

Teja Sajja is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma. The superhero film, which was released on January 12 to mark Sankranti, has been a huge success. The film is set in the imaginary world of Anjanadri and follows the journey of a young burglar named Hanumanthu, who discovers an ancient stone that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman.

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and others in key roles. The mystical thriller has been bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action film with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others in significant roles. Nag Ashwin has written and directed the film, which is being produced by Aswani Dutt and distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan has been hired to compose music for the film. The film will be released on May 9, 2024.

