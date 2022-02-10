EXCLUSIVE: Sudheer Babu reveals why he refused to feature in Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

After making his debut in Hindi with the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi, Sudheer Babu has preferred to stay away from Bollywood films. Multiple offers came his way, however, the actor insists that he wanted to explore Telugu cinema first before making a foray into the Hindi film industry. Among all other stuff that came his way, one that caught our attention was the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna among others.

When asked as to what went wrong, Sudheer explained, “There was nothing wrong. I loved the script but had prior commitments in the Telugu film industry. I like taking bigger responsibilities for a project. It was an interesting role, but I see myself doing a little bit of stunts and being agile.” He went ahead to add that the timing of Brahmastra coincided with the schedule of another film of his called Sammohanam. “At the same point of time, I was offered a part that nobody had seen me before. Brahmastra needed a certain number of days and Sammonhanam was a bigger responsibility with lesser days, so I chose the latter.”

He however admits that being a part of this Pan India biggie would have been a huge thing. “Brahmastra was a huge opportunity, but I got the biggest hit of my career with Sammohanam. Eventually, I ended up doing 3 films with the same director,” he concludes.

Watch the full interview below, as we discuss his 10 year journey in the Telugu film industry and the game plan going ahead. The actor also opened up about the films he has under his kitty to arrive on the big screen in the coming few months. Watch video:

