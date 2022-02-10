Sudheer Babu on completing 10 years in film industry: Looking back gives me immense satisfaction; EXCLUSIVE

Sudheer Baabu, the talented actor of Tollywood, who made his debut as a lead actor in Shiva Manasulo Shruti in 2012, has completed 10 years in the industry, today, on February 10. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor looked back on his journey and remembered the roller coaster ride.

Viewing his 10 years long journey in the industry, the V actor said, "On the first day of my career, if someone came and told me I would be able to do films like Sammohanam, Prema Katha Chitram, Shiva Manasulo Shruti V, I would have said wow, is there any better opportunity. All these movies need good actors to get this opportunity so I'm really happy. And people can also see I made a lot of good fans not just from my family but people who respect me and like my work. Not just that, in 10 years, I have gained so much respect as a person from close friends, family members for being able to be successful. When I look back at these 10 years, other than box office collections, I can say that gave 100 percent to all my films."

He further added, "In these 10 years I never missed on any of my principles. I never went asked my father-in-law Krishna or brother-in-law Mahesh Babu to get me a film. I also feel happy when people write great scripts and characters and come to me and say you will be perfect for it. So looking back at all these gives me immense satisfaction."

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu is waiting for the release of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, an upcoming romantic comedy, written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film features Krithi Shetty as the female lead and is produced by Benchmark Studios in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

