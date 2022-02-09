EXCLUSIVE Interview: Sudheer Babu on his plans to work with Mahesh Babu: There should be a great script

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu has geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali'. The much-awaited film is slated for Valentine's day release on 14 February 2022 and ahead of it, Sudheer, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up on the possibility of a film with his brother-in-law and superstar Mahesh Babu.

On being asked if he wishes to do a film with Mahesh Babu, Sudheer replied, "A lot of people ask this question. There should be a great script that supports my love to see both me and Mahesh in the same film. It can be a long-lasting memory also for me. I hope, someone is listening to our interview and writes a very good script that brings both of us together. Be it, antagonist or protagonist, it works for me."

Further sharing his plans and vision to do more action films going forward, Sudheer said, "That’s what I plan to do from now on. Earlier, it was a conscious decision not to do those films. In my first film, I did some crazy stunts - jumped from a building and what not. But people don’t recognise the efforts and risks I took for those films. Then I realised that it’s important to have the right budgets as well to showcase your skills. Then, I concentrated on drama, concept-based films. Right now, I am in the space to chose anything that comes to me. From now on, every year, I will do at least one proper action film, which can probably be a benchmark film for certain people and filmmakers. I have signed one action film too, which goes on floors in the next couple of months. I am trying to make it the best possible action film based on what I have seen and done."

For the unversed, Sudheer is married to Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, who is the daughter of superstar Krishna and younger sister of Mahesh Babu