Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam release date OUT; Rajinikanth, Kapil Dev part of the movie

There has been much hype surrounding Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial, Lal Salaam. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and is said to have cameos by Rajinikanth, and Kapil Dev, among others.

In the most recent update, the makers of the film have announced that the film is all set to hit the big screen on Pongal, 2024. The Production House, Lyca Productions, took to their social media account to share the update, with the caption: “LAL SALAAM to hit screens on PONGAL 2024”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam release date OUT

About the film Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is said to be a sports drama film that was written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.The film marks Aishwarya’s fourth directorial venture after 3, in 2011, which featured Dhanush. Previously, the filmmaker has also worked on Vai Raja Vai in 2015, and the documentary film Cinema Veeran in 2017. The project was announced in November last year, via social media, where the helmer revealed that Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth would play the lead roles, with the former portraying the character of a cricketer. It was also announced that Rajinikanth would be playing a cameo role in the film.

The production for the film began in March 2023, with the shooting taking place in Chennai, Mumbai and Pondicherry. It was also revealed that Kapil Dev would be playing himself in a cameo role as well. In May, Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev were seen together shooting for the film. Additionally, the Jailer star shared a picture with the cricketing legend, calling it a ‘privilege’ to be working with him.

The music for Lal Salaam has been composed by AR Rahman, while Vishnu Rangasamy cranks the camera. Pravin Baskar acts as the editor for the film. A Pongal release for the film also means that it would lock horns with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, scheduled to release on January 12, and Ravi Teja’s Eagle, which is set to hit the silver screens on January 13.

Check out Rajinikanth’s tweet

What’s next for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will next be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. While not a lot of information is available at present, it is speculated that the Darbar actor will be portraying the role of a police officer in the film. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander acts as the music director for the film.

Additionally, Rajinikanth would also be seen in Thalaivar 171, which would be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and also features Anirudh Ravichander as the music producer. The stunt duo Anbariv acts as the action director for the film.

