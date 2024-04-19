Watch: Rajinikanth casts his vote in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections kicked off today April 19, marking the beginning of the first phase. The first phase of the polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and many more.

Acting upon his duty as a responsible citizen of India, Superstar Rajinikanth cast his vote in the early hours of Friday morning. The actor was seen arriving at the electoral booth, surrounded by paparazzi and cameras.

Rajinikanth was spotted voting at the booth, followed by another picture where he was seen raising his inked finger.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, written and directed by T.J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The actor was previously spotted shooting for the film in a cop uniform in Trivandrum, Kerala. According to reports, a major chunk of the shoot has already been completed.

Vettaiyan also stars Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika, and others in important roles. The film has been bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Ace Tamil music director Anirudh Ravichander has been tasked with scoring the music for the film.

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth has also signed a film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. So far, the makers have released a first look poster from the film, featuring Rajinikanth in a truly unique avatar.

In the first look poster, the superstar can be spotted wearing a chain of gold watches, with gold-tinted shades. The background of the poster also features what looks like the internal part of a watch, suggesting that the film has something to do with the concept of time, gold, or maybe both.

According to reports, Rajinikanth is playing the role of a gold smuggler in the film but there is no confirmation regarding the same. Some reports also suggested that Thalaivar171 is a remake of the Hollywood film Purge.

Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Anirudh Ravichander is being roped in to compose the music for the movie. An official title is expected to be unveiled shortly.

