Ajith Kumar exudes swag in an oh-so-cool sporty look amidst VidaaMuyarchi shoot break in Azerbaijan

It has been a year since Thala Ajith Kumar's last movie, Thuniv, graced the screens. In the twelve months that followed, Ajith chose to keep the anticipation alive by announcing only one project – Maghiz’s VidaaMuyarchi. The charismatic Mankatha actor has dedicated the past couple of months to the making of this film.

Last night, Ajith was captured in Azerbaijan, alongside his co-actor and devoted fan, Arav, at a filming location where the crew is actively bringing VidaaMuyarchi to life.

Happy Ajith at Azerbaijan

Thala Ajith exuded a sporty vibe, donning a stylish ensemble that included a pair of blue denim jeans, a black open hoodie from Diesel, and crisp white sneakers. His infectious happiness was evident as he sported a radiant smile, sharing the joyous moment with co-actor Arav and another colleague from the VidaaMuyarchi movie crew.

The casual yet trendy attire perfectly complemented the lively atmosphere on the shooting location in Azerbaijan, creating a memorable snapshot of happiness.

About VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi stands as one of the most anticipated movies from Tamil Nadu this year, emerging as a prominent action film helmed by the accomplished director, Magizh Thirumeni. Known for his expertise in crafting brilliant commercial movies, Magizh Thirumeni brings his directorial prowess to the forefront, raising expectations for this cinematic venture. The lead role is donned by none other than Ajith Kumar, celebrated for his compelling performances in the action genre, with high hopes pinned on him to deliver another blockbuster with this film.

Adding to the stellar cast is the seasoned actor Arjun Sarja, playing a pivotal role in Vidaamuyarchi. The duo of Ajith and Arjun Sarja had previously showcased their on-screen chemistry in the 2011 blockbuster movie Mankatha, directed by the legendary Venkat Prabhu, who is currently busy with Vijay’s Greatest of all time.

Notably, the movie also features the talented actress Trisha in a significant role. Having reached new heights in her career, Trisha's inclusion adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film. The pairing of Ajith and Trisha has proven successful in the past, having shared the screen in notable films like Kireedam,Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.

There are rumors that Sanjay Dutt might join the stellar cast of this movie. Arav, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra are the other major artists working in this movie.

