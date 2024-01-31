Ajith Kumar starrer VidaaMuyarchi's first look to be released in February second week?

Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi has been gaining momentum with the first schedule of the film being wrapped up a few days ago in Azerbaijan. Ajith Kumar was seen rocking the all-grey look, with his grey hair and beard.

In more interesting updates from Vidaamuyarchi, it has been reported by Vikatan that the first look of the film is set to release sometime in the second week of February. In the same article published, it has been mentioned that the photoshoot for the first look has been completed.

Anirudh to compose a Kuthu number like Aaluma Doluma for Vidaamuyarchi?

Fortunately for film fans, the updates don’t stop here. It is also being reported that ace music director Anirudh Ravichander has already composed the music for 5 songs in the album, with one of them being a Kuthu number like the likes of Aaluma Doluma from Ajith’s Vedalam. After Vedalam and Vivegam, Anirudh is working with Ajith again after nearly 7 years.

More reported updates from Vidaamuyarchi

Apart from the above-mentioned updates, what is more, is that the action scenes from Vidaamuyarchi are reported to be the highlight of the film. Action choreographer Supreme Sounder has apparently composed some high octane action sequences in the film.

Further reports suggest that the entire shoot of the film is going to be wrapped up in February, with a closing schedule in Hyderabad. The makers of Vidaamuyarchi are supposedly aiming for an April-end release, meaning that there will be a month for post-production.

More details about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is a highly anticipated action flick from Ajith. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Ajith’s upcoming projects

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith is set to collaborate with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for the tentatively titled AK63. There have been speculations that Tabu and SJ Suryah might be playing key roles in the film but official details regarding the film are awaited.

In addition, Ajith is also rumored to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film.

