Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha brings fun twist to Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu dance from Animal; VIDEO

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is not an unfamiliar name to cinephiles across the country. The tiny tot has already made her film debut with the 2023 film Shaakuntalam, and has a pretty active social media presence, in an account run by her parents.

Recently, a video of Arha recreating Bobby Deol’s famous Jamal Kudu dance from his latest film Animal has been doing rounds on social media. The video features the little lady dressed in a comfortable all black outfit, balancing a plate on her head. She was also seen walking casually towards the camera, where she did effortless twirls as well, just like Bobby Deol did in the film.

Check out the video below:

More about Animal

Animal marked the second Hindi venture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Animal hit the silver screens on December 1st, and was a blockbuster hit as well.

Despite a limited screen time, Bobby Deol won over the hearts of fans with his performance as Abrar, in the film. The character had an aura of mercilessness, with quite a number of his scenes from the film going viral on social media as well. The introduction of Bobby Deol’s character happens with the song Jamal Kudu, an old Iranian song that has been remastered for the film. At the time of release, the song went viral, with several fans all over the world using it to create content on social media.

On the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently working on his next, the much awaited sequel of the 2021 action film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles, as well as an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day.

As for Bobby Deol, he has three South Indian films lined up ahead of him. Firstly, the Suriya starrer Kanguva, in which he plays the antagonist named Udhiran. The film is helmed by Siva, and also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu and more in crucial roles.

Apart from that, he is also a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, as well as Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109.

