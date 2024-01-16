VIDEO: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha and Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara share wholesome moment on Sankranti

The Allu-Konidela family is one of the biggest cinema families in the country. They can often be seen together, especially during festivals and get-togethers, enjoying each other’s company and having a good time. Sankranti 2024 was no different. The family assembled in Bengaluru and had a blast.

Many of them, like Allu Sneha Reddy, Upasana Konidela and more turned to social media to give fans a sneak peek into their extravagant celebration. Upasana also shared a very wholesome video where Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s daughter Allu Arha was seen playing with Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Later, Sneha Reddy reposted the story as well.

Check out the video below:

More about the Sankranti celebrations

The Sankranti of the Mega family saw most members from the family, starting from Allu Aravind to Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan to Allu Arjun taking time from their busy schedules for the gathering.

The celebration also featured newly-weds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, brothers Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and even their pets. However, Pavan Kalyan was absent from the celebration. As per reports, the actor is busy filming for his next.

Upasana Konidela also took to her Instagram to share the lavish menu for the day which ranged from idlis to dosas to chai, samosas, biryani, and even jalebi. The family was seen in color-coordinated outfits as well. While the men were seen in light kurtas, the women opted for red outfits.

Advertisement

Check out the picture below:

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan on the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently busy filming for the highly anticipated sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, is set to have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising the roles of Srivalli and Sp Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film further features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more as well. It has been revealed by the makers that the film will hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2024.

As for Ram Charan, he is currently filming for director Shankar’s Telugu debut, titled Game Changer. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, and many more in prominent roles. Following Game Changer, the actor is all set to join hands with Buchi Babu Sana for a film tentatively titled RC16.

ALSO READ: Mega Sankranti Photo: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi celebrate it in traditional style with family