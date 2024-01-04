Amala Paul announces pregnancy with baby bump photos; Kajal Aggarwal and Pearle Maaney REACT

Amala Paul, one of South India’s most beloved actresses, had tied the knot with her long time boyfriend, entrepreneur Jagat Desai on November 5th, 2023, after announcing their engagement a week prior.

The couple had also taken to social media on January 3rd, to announce that they were pregnant. The duo shared a joint post on Instagram where the actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai shared the photos with the caption: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you”.

Kajal Aggarwal, Pearle Maaney and other celebs extend hearty wishes

Soon as the news broke out, several celebrities took to the comments section to extend their wishes to the ecstatic couple. Actress Perale Maaney, who is one of Amala Paul’s closest friends, wrote:

“Waiting to meet the wonderful soul that chose to be part of your lives… becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful gifts that ‘Chooses You’. You both are going to be amazing parents… just love the first picture… it speaks for itself…”

Kajal Aggarwal also congratulated the couple in the comments, writing “Big big congratulations you two; lots of love and blessings to the little cutie”

Apart from that, several celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Rachel Maaney, Srinish Aravind, Jewel Mary also congratulated Amala Paul and Jagat Desai on the good news.

Netizens leave the comments section in splits

As soon as Amala Paul announced the news of her pregnancy, netizens rushed to the comments section. By the looks of it, the comments section was quite divided as well, with one section sending the couple their love, and congratulatory wishes, while the other criticized the actress for her choice of getting pregnant within a month of marriage.

Several comments also took a derogatory turn, questioning and mocking the couple with comments like “How can it be; you just married a few days ago” and “how? Didn’t they just get married now? Anyhow congratulations”

However, the comments were not all trolls. Several fans came in support of the actress, defending her personal choices. One comment read:

“It’s 2024. Someone’s personal life and such a good part of their life and the amount of negativity in comment box”

Another comment also questioned the comments section for being so judgmental. It highlighted that it is the individual’s personal choice, and asked people to be happy for the actress. Further, it also pointed out that just because Amala is an actress and a public figure, it does not give netizens the right to trash ehr in the comment box.

More about Amala Paul and Jagat Desai’s wedding

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Kochi on November 5th. The wedding took place in a five star hotel in the city. The couple took to Instagram to share the memorable moment.

Who is Jagat Desai?

One of the major questions that arose among fans as soon as Amala Paul announced her engagement was who her boyfriend turned fiance Jagat Desai is. As per reports, Jagat is not from the film industry, and is the head of sales at a villa group based in Goa. It is also understood that he is a native of Gujarat, and is settled in Goa. Reports also suggest that Jagat Desai is a fitness enthusiast, and had been dating Amala Paul for quite a while even prior to their engagement.

About Amala Paul’s previous marriage

Prior to her wedding with Jagat Desai, Amala Paul was married to filmmaker AL Vijay. The duo had tied the knot in 2014, and were separated two years later in 2016. They officially filed for divorce in 2017. While the reasons for their separation are unknown, AL Vijay went on to marry R. Aishwarya.

