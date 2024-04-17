After Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal joins Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa?

Vishnu Manchu's most anticipated project Kannappa has generated immense buzz since its announcement. The mythological thriller is a multi-starrer project that will feature actors from various industries including Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar.

Now, in a recent update renowned actress Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the mythological flick Kannappa too.

Kajal Aggarwal joins forces with Vishnu Manchu for Kannappa: Report

According to a report by Hindustan Times, sources have confirmed that after Akshay Kumar joined the star-studded cast of Vishnu Manchu's biggest project, actor Kajal Aggarwal became a part of the film as well. The report also stated that the makers will unveil the official announcement soon.

Akshay Kumar joins Vishnu Manchu's mythological flick Kannappa

Recently, Vishnu Manchu took to his social platform Instagram and shared an update of Akshay Kumar making his Telugu debut with Kannappa.

On Twitter (now X), he tweeted, “The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!”

See Vishnu Manchu's post as Akshay Kumar joins Kannappa

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Kannappa

The film will star prominent industry names such as Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam, with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, and action director Kecha Khamphakdee in the team too.

Vishnu Manchu has written the mythological thriller and it is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work in Indian television epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Mohan Babu has financed the film through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Vishnu Manchu's first look as Kannappa unveiled

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films

Kajal Aggarwal's next film is Satyabhama, an action thriller in which she reprises her role as a police officer. Suman Chikkala has directed the film.

Meanwhile, Kajal is preparing for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, a sequel to his 1996 cult movie Indian. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan portrayed two roles in the 1996 film Indian: a father and a son. The father is portrayed as an established freedom fighter who also serves as a vigilante against corruption in his country.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key roles. Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen appearances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivekanandan.

Anirudh Ravichander replaces AR Rahman as the musical composer for the next film. According to sources, the developers of Indian 2 intend to unveil a spectacular teaser by the end of May, setting the way for a glorious release in June 2024.

ALSO READ: On Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, makers drop Thangalaan BTS video; his rugged look, dedication will spellbind you