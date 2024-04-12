Amala Paul’s hubby Jagat Desai shares serene glimpses from actress’ baby shower; VIDEO

We already know actress Amala Paul is all set to welcome her firstborn in a couple of months. Recently, the actress was also spotted having her baby shower along with her husband Jagat Desai.

The pictures shared by the actress earlier were blissful and serene and now her husband has also shared a heartwarming beautiful video of the actress, glowing in her pregnancy. The video shared by Jagat also had the sweetest caption, “Welcoming my gypsy queen and the goddess mama to be home.”

In the video, Amala Paul can be seen entering the venue, dressed in a traditional white saree that has red-colored borders on it. Her glowing look was emphasized more by the traditional jewelry she was wearing.

Check out the glimpses from Amala Paul’s baby shower

Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in presence of their friends and family. Not long after, the couple also announced their pregnancy receiving loads of love from her fans and well-wishers.

The recent images from her baby shower also gave a wonderful glimpse into her special day. Many people have imparted their good wishes to the couple in their new video with one of the users even saying, “Finally she got the love she deserves.”

Amala Paul’s work front

Amala Paul was last seen this year in the much-acclaimed Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life. The film written and directed by Blessy is a survival drama which is based on a novel of the same name by Benyamin.

The film features the story of a Malayali immigrant laborer, Najeeb who was one among the thousands of Indians forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia. The film focuses on how he was made to live in harsh conditions along with working as a goatherd there. Amala Paul played the role of Sainu, who is Najeeb’s wife. Furthermore, the actress is also set to play the leading roles in Malayalam films like Dvija and Level Cross.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Aadujeevitham director Blessy talks about film's box office success; debunks rumors of extended OTT cut