Makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 announce THIS as their official release month

Kamal Haasan is all set to arrive in theaters once again as the iconic Senapathy. The film Indian 2 directed by Shankar has been in the making for quite some time now and is finally set to be presented to the world.

The makers of the film have announced that the film will be releasing worldwide on the month of June, 2024. The official update of the film was provided by their official X (formerly Twitter) handle which read, “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!”

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 gets an official release month

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi starrer Genie’s director Arjunan Jr spills beans on film; says wanted to cast Kamal Haasan initially