Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hail Allu Arjun as he unveils wax statue at Madam Tussauds Dubai; SEE

Pan-India heartthrob, Allu Arjun, who is currently in Dubai with his beloved family, added another feather to his cap as the actor's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. This gesture marks a milestone achievement for Allu Arjun as he has established himself as a versatile star. Many pictures and videos from the unveiling ceremony have surfaced online.

Now, in a recent update, actress Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have also shared their sweet wishes to Allu Arjun ! on this occasion.

Kajal Aggarwal extends wish to Allu Arjun

On March 30, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story and shared the post of Tussauds Dubai in which Allu Arjun was seen giving his iconic Pushpa pose beside his wax statue. The actress wrote,“ “Huge congratulations on such a fab milestone! Cheers to shattering the ceiling with melanin typical Bunny style and many more to go! #iconstarAlluArjun for a reason! Also, welcome to the waxed fam!”

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal featured together in their 2009 blockbuster film titled Arya-2 which was helmed by Sukumar. The duo was last seen together in the 2014 film Yevadu in which Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal appeared in a special cameo role in the film.

Samantha lauds for Allu Arjun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took part in the joyous moment and took to her Instagram and share a short reel of the unveiling moment from the event and wrote, “Iconic @alluarjunonline @allusnehareddy.” Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first collaborated in 2015 action-thriller Son of Satyamurthy helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas. Later, they both were seen in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise for the song Oo Antava which became a huge party sensation.

More about Allu Arjun

The Race Gurram star is currently gearing up for his dynamic return in the upcoming sequel of Pushpa: The Rule featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The project, helmed by Sukumar is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The action-thriller is supposed to be released on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and, Kannada respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

After a long break, Samantha is all set to make her strong comeback with the Prime Video series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan opposite her. The project helmed by Raj & DK is an Indian adaptation of the 2023 series titled Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as the lead stars.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in her upcoming action thriller titled Satyabhama in which she is reprising the role as a police officer. The film is helmed by Suman Chikkala. Meanwhile, Kajal is also gearing up for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam which is a sequel to his 1996 cult blockbuster titled Indian.

