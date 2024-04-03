Are makers of Kamal Haasan starrer film Indian 2 opting for a May release? Here's the buzz

As many are already aware, Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in the film Indian 2 which is directed by S Shankar. The film which is the official sequel to the duo’s 1996 film Indian has already been in the making for some time and it seems they are planning to release it soon.

Though an official confirmation is yet to come in, it is speculated that Indian 2 is eyeing to release in theaters in the month of May. Even though a few films are opting out of releases from the same month because of the general election coming up, it seems like the makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer are thinking the contrary.

Is Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 releasing in May 2024?

As of now, any details about the film’s release are still rumors with the makers yet to give a concrete confirmation. Interestingly, the makers released an official glimpse of the movie back in November 2023 which showcased the return of Kamal Haasan in the iconic role, but a release date was not provided.

Indian 2 is expected to follow the events of the first film in which the vigilante hero, Veerasekaran Senapathy aka Indian escapes to Hong Kong before being captured by the police. The second film is expected to bring the character back to India, as the corruption and injustice in society are once again on the rise.

Advertisement

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, and many more. The film would also mark the final screen role for late actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala.

Kamal Haasan’s lineups

Besides the release of the much-awaited Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is already signed up for various films in the coming years. The legendary actor is already playing a crucial role in the Prabhas starrer dystopian sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD which is directed by Nag Aswin.

Furthermore, the actor is set to play the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s film Thug Life and also play the lead role in the directorial debut of Anbarivu Masters, tentatively called KH237.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Do remakes of classic films carry any potential in today’s world?