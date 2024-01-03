Amala Paul announces pregnancy with husband Jagat Desai; netizens say ‘how fast’

Amala Paul, the leading actress in many films recently got married to her boyfriend Jagat Desai back in November 2023 after announcing her engagement a week prior to that.

Now, the actress has gone on to share the happy news that she is pregnant with some pictures alongside her husband Jagat Desai. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai

As soon as Amala Paul shared this good news, many netizens came on to comment on the post and it seems that the comment box heavily parted on both sides. One section of the comments is filled with love and congratulatory wishes for the actress while the other half seems to be criticizing the actress’ choice to have a child just a month after her wedding.

Many comments have gone onto derogatory terms, questioning and mocking as “Just one month since you got married, how its possible” and “First confirm the pregnancy and after getting married nowadays ( celebrities).”

One user went on to defend the actress for her choice and said, “People being so rude, insensitive and mean. Not surprised about how majority of the comment section is so negative.”

Along with that she added, “It’s not rare to have kids without marrying in other countries-there are civil partners, people living together without a civil partnership and having kids and a family, it is not mandatory to have the function or certificate to decide the person you are sharing your life with. It is only a major problem in few places. Like we don’t have any other major issues in our society- like poverty, unemployment, women’s safety, communal problems, political instability, wars and many more. We are always majorly concerned about how people’s private life is going on.”

Whether or not the netizens are happy about this news, the actress surely seems to be happy in welcoming a new phase of her life with her husband.

Amala Paul’s work front

Amala Paul was last seen in her Malayalam film Christopher with Mammootty in the leading role and also played an important cameo role in the 2023 Ajay Devgn Hindi film, Bholaa, which was the official remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Further on, Amala Paul is also set to feature in the film Aadujeevitham with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role which is helmed by Blessy. Moreover, the actress recently announced being part of another Malayalam film called Level Cross with Asif Ali and Sharafudeen also joining in as leads.

