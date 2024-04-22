Kajal Aggarwal looks powerful as ACP Satyabhama; film gets a release date

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the finest actors currently working in the film industry. Kajal is all set to make her powerful comeback with two back-to-back projects titled Satyabhama, and Indian 2 which are helmed by directors Shankar Shanmugam, and Suman Chikkala respectively.

In a recent update, the makers of Satyabhama have unveiled its release date featuring Kajal Aggarwal in a never-seen-before avatar.

Makers of Satyabhama unveil its release date

On April 22, makers of the upcoming action-thriller film took to their social media platform X to share a new look poster of Kajal Aggarwal and wrote, “Gear up to celebrate “The Queen of Masses @MSKajalAggarwal like never before on the big screens. #Satyabhama in theatres worldwide on May 17th.”

The makers also dropped an exciting video featuring Kajal Aggarwal. At the beginning of the video, Kajal comes forward, picks up a gun, and loads it, later pulls the trigger towards the calendar. The bullet shells hint at the release date which is May 17. The video also shows a glimpse of Kajal as ACP Satyabhama.

Watch Satyabhama date announcement

More about Satyabhama

The story revolves around ACP Satyabhama who looks into a missing person case, unearthing dark secrets in a mysterious town. While her past haunts her, she races to uncover the truth and find redemption amid a high-stakes inquiry.

Besides Kajal Aggarwal, the film stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Neha Pathan, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan in key parts. The film has been bankrolled by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts. The suspense thriller is all set to hit the theaters on May 17, 2024.

Watch Satyabhama official teaser

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming films

Apart from Satyabhama, Kajal will also feature in Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1996 action thriller titled Indian. It stars Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key roles. Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen appearances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek.

Anirudh Ravichander replaces AR Rahman as the musical composer for this film. According to sources, the makers of Indian 2 intend to unveil a spectacular teaser by the end of May, setting the way for a glorious release in June 2024.

