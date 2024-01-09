Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump in new romantic video with husband Jagat Desai; says 'From twosomeness to a trio'

Amala Paul is undeniably one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. The actress recently took to her Instagram to reveal that her newly married husband Jagat Desai and her are expecting their first baby.

The news of the actress’ pregnancy took social media by storm, with several celebrities taking to the comments section to extend their best wishes to the lovely couple. In the latest update, Amala Paul has taken to social media to share a romantic video with her husband Jagat Desai, where she could be seen flaunting her birthday bump. She shared the video with the caption:

“From twosomeness to a trio - embracing the new me in 2024”

Check out the video below:

Amala Paul’s pregnancy announcement

On January 3rd, Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai turned to social media to announce their pregnancy to the world. They shared a series of photos as a joint post on Instagram where the Indian Pranaya Kadha actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump, with the caption: ‘now I know 1+1=3’.

Check out the post below:

Several celebrities including Pearle Maaney, Kajal Aggarwal, Anurag Kashyap, Srinish Aravind and more took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on the announcement.

Amala Paul and Jagat Dewsai’s relationship

Jagat Desai is a Gujarat based businessman, working in real estate in Goa. Although it is unsure where the couple met, it is rumored that they have been dating for quite some time now. On October 26th, at Amala's 32nd birthday celebration, Jagat Desai went down on one knee and popped the question.

Almost 10 days later, on November 5th, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a five star hotel in Kochi. They later took to social media to share the news of their wedding, along with pictures from the ceremony.

On the workfront

Amala Paul will next be seen essaying a prominent role in Blessy’s upcoming film with Prithviraj Sukumaran, titled Aadujeevitham. The film revolves around an Indian migrant laborer who left for the gulf, and was forced into slavery as a goat herder. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 10th, 2024.

