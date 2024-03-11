PICS: Amala Paul exudes elegance in a white dress as she flaunts her baby bump at Aadujeevitham's Music launch

Amala Paul is a highly acclaimed actress in the South Indian film industry. She is recognized for her impactful and daring performances. The talented actress is now preparing for her next project, a survival drama called Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Now, in a recent update, Amala has shared a set of pictures from Aadujeevitham's Music launch event along with her mother, and better half Jagat Desai. Have a look!

Amala Paul shares an exquisite set of pictures from Aadujeevitham’s Music launch

On March 11, the Aadai actress took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the event and wrote, “Here to witness, cheer and celebrate the musical magic of @arrahman for our very own and anticipated AADUJEEVITHAM”. In the picture, Amala was seen standing with her beloved mother Annice Paul along with her better half Jagat Desai, and also kept her right hand on her stomach to feel the little one.

The trio decided to wear white outfits for the event. Amala looked stunning in a white dress, Jagat rocked a white Kurta Pyjama with cool shades, and her mother chose a white silk saree. In other photos, Amala was glowing as she proudly showed off her baby bump.

Jagat’s wonderful wish for wife Amala Paul

Jagat expressed his immense love for his better half Amala on International Women’s Day and shared a magnificent poster featuring Amala along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and wrote, “Happy womens day to my angel, immensely proud to share this poster of @thegoatlifefilm”.

More about Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai tied the knot on November 5, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Kochi. Recently, during the festive occasion of Pongal, the couple posted a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their first Pongal celebration together. The video captures the newlyweds enjoying each other's company during a traditional ceremony. Amala looked stunning in a classic Kasavu saree, complemented by elegant jewelry and a beautiful rose in her hair. Jagat opted for a golden kurta paired with a dhoti styled as a panchakacham.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, a survival-thriller featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, tells the story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who finds himself trapped as a goatherd on a secret farm in Saudi Arabia. Amala plays the role of Sainu, Prithviraj Sukumaran's love interest in the film. Alongside them, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby, and many other talented actors have important roles. The cinematography is handled by Sunil KS, while Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing. A R Rahman has composed the film's captivating soundtrack and background scores. Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Aadujeevitham on March 28, 2024.

