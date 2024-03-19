Aadujeevitham: Amala Paul reveals her character in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is ‘innocent yet brave’

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which is also known as The Goat Life, is helmed by veteran filmmaker Blessy and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 28.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are currently busy with its promotion works, including audio launches, interviews, and more. Quite recently, in an interview with OTTPlay, Amala Paul, who plays Prithviraj’s wife in the film, opened up about her character, named Sainu, from Aadujeevitham. The actress mentioned that her character is one that she will always treasure.

Amala Paul says her character and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham character are soulmates

Talking to OTTPlay, Amala Paul mentioned that her character, Sainu, is quite innocent, yet brave, with the solitary objective of leading a better life for herself, as well as Najeeb (Prithviraj’s character). She mentioned that Sainu is an intense lover who is forced to bid adieu to her husband for the sake of their future.

The Oru Indian Pranaya Kadha actress also mentioned that Sainu and Najeeb are perfect soulmates, who were meant to be together. She added that they have a deep bond which is extremely beautiful to experience and comprehend. The actress also mentioned that there are some really beautiful scenes in the film, like when Najeeb teaches Sainu to swim, which is when the song Omana takes place.

Amala Paul further mentioned that although Sainu’s character had very little space in the novel by Benyamin, the way Blessy has envisioned its adaptation gives more space for the character. She added that she had no second thoughts when she was offered the character and that this is a wonderful character she would treasure.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on the novel of the same name written by Benyamin, which came out in 2008. Interestingly, the novel itself is based on a real-life incident, which happened in the early 1990s. The film, which initially began its pre-production in 2009, went into a developmental hell and went into production only by 2018. After a long wait of more than a decade, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 28.

Aadujeevitham features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and more in crucial roles. The film has been bankrolled by Visual Romance, while AR Rahman composes its music. Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty takes care of the sound design, while Sunil KS and A Sreekar Prasad take care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

