Mohanlal praises AR Rahman at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham audio launch

Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is gearing up for its release on March 28, 2024. It has been making quite the buzz on the internet, especially with the trailer showcasing cutting-edge visuals and performances.

Recently, an audio launch of the film was convened at Kochi which Mohanlal graced as the chief guest alongside various film personalities like Tovino Thomas, Rajisha Vijayan, Roshan Mathew, Amala Paul, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Mallika Sukumaran, Blessy, Resul Pookutty, Sathyan Anthikad, Benyamin, Rafeeq Ahammed, and M Jayachandran also attending the event.

During Mohanlal’s speech, the actor conveyed his remarks to musical maestro AR Rahman and added how grateful he is for working with an artist like him. The Lucifer actor also added that they first worked together on the film Yoddha (1992) and hearing a song from the film after 30 years, he was looking at AR Rahman.

Mohanlal heaps high praises for AR Rahman at Aadujeevitham audio launch

During the audio launch, Mohanlal also talked about AR Rahman’s father and music composer RK Shekhar. The actor added that his father had orchestrated around 500 films and also composed music for 23 Malayalam movies back in the day.

The actor went on to say, “As an actor, the most accolades I have received was for the film Iruvar and he composed amazing songs for the film and I also acted alongside him for a film. For the film Aarattu, I went to his studio and had a chance to act with him.”

Mohanlal further applauded AR Rahman for coming back to Malayalam cinema and also added that he does not see Aadujeevitham as a Malayalam film but more like an Indian film or World cinema.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is directed by Blessy who also wrote the screenplay and co-produced the film. The film which is based on the 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name by Benyamin follows the real-life incident of a Malayali immigrant laborer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film which had been in developmental hell since 2009 has finally been completed and will hit the screens soon with actors like Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and many more playing key roles in the film. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman with camera work done by Sunil KS and edited by Sreekar Prasad.

