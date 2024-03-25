EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran discloses why he picked lead role in Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is gearing up for its release on 28th March with the film releasing in multiple languages across India. Talking about his film, the actor was caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

During the interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked why he chose to be part of the survival drama film to which he said, “It was a no-brainer actually. I mean Blessy came to me with this film back in 2008-2009 by which time the book Aadujeevitham was already a smash hit in Kerala.”

“Pretty much the whole state was talking about it. I think the edition that Blessy gave me was the third or fourth edition. As we speak, edition number 251 has just been published. So it is one of the largest-selling books in the history of Malayalam,” He further added.

Prithviraj further added, “When Blessy came to me the story had just skyrocketed and everybody wanted to know about Najeeb and all that and by that point, multiple filmmakers across the country had their eyes on this book to make a film out of it. Not just from Malayalam, I know this personally, but from multiple filmmakers wanted to make the film and as destiny would have it, Blessy is the person who managed to procure the rights and he for some reason thought I’m the actor who should be doing this.”

“At that point in time, it was like the dream role for any actor but I was mature enough and I had enough grip over the content matter even back then to understand it was a big commitment and I’m taking up a big responsibility because it’s not just a book…it’s a life that someone lived. This is a true story and the person who lived what you see in this film is still amongst us alive and well to be telling the story. So I knew I’d had to be putting myself through drastic physical and mental torture to be able to pull this off,” He further added.

He concluded by saying, “No regrets though. I think the experience of making this film is no longer just a movie experience for me. I have traveled with this film for 16 years and I’m 41 years old now, so 16 out of 41 is a sizable chunk of your life. As I come closer to the release of the film, it’s a culmination of many things for me, one of which happens to be a film.”

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, is an upcoming Indian film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, based on the novel of the same name written by acclaimed author Benyamin and directed by Blessy.

The survival drama showcases the trials of Najeeb Muhammed, who was a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia and made to be a goatherd on a secluded farm. The film starring Prithviraj also has Amala Paul playing the female lead, along with Jimmy Jean-Louis playing a key role in the film.

