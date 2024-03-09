Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: Did you catch THIS clever detailing in The Goat Life’s title design?

Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2024. The film, helmed by Blessy and featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 28th this year.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the hype surrounding it is higher than ever. In fact, just hours ago, the makers of the film released its official trailer, which, as expected, has gone viral on social media. The makers also hid a clever little easter egg in the film’s title design, which shows their attention to detail.

The Hidden Easter Egg

Aadujeevitham follows the tale of Najeeb, a migrant laborer who travels to the Middle East in search of jobs. However, he is forced into slavery as a goat herder, living in the middle of the desert. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story.

While in the Middle East, Najeeb was also subjected to horrible living conditions, with limitations on his food and water supply. It was reported early on that Prithviraj had to lose close to 30 kg in 8 months for the character of Najeeb at various points in time.

The makers of the film cleverly showcased this transformation in the film’s title design, where every subsequent letter became thinner than the one before it, and the last letter was as thin as a stick.

Advertisement

Check out the title design below:

What we know about Aadujeevitham so far

As mentioned earlier, Aadujeevitham follows the story of a migrant laborer from Kerala who is forced into slavery in the Middle East. The film is based on a book by Benyamin, which itself is based on a real-life incident that happened in the early 1990s.

Blessy, the film’s director, initially conceived the project in 2009 when he read Benyamin’s book for the first time. However, he found himself in development hell, with the film finally going on floors almost a decade later in 2018. Finally, after facing multiple challenges and difficulties, including being stuck in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally all set to release.

Aadujeevitham features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Prithviraj. Oscar award-winning duo AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty take care of the film’s music and sound design, respectively, while Sunil KS cranked the film’s camera. Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad took care of its editing.

ALSO READ: Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next promises to be spine-chilling survival adventure flick