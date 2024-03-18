Aadujeevitham: Real-life Najeeb reviews film after watching Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is shaping up for its release this month with an audio launch taking place recently. The film showcases the trials of a Malayali immigrant trapped in Saudi Arabia and has already managed to create a huge buzz.

In a recent interview with Manorama Online, real-life Najeeb Muhammed aka Shukoor from whose life the story of the film is based has shared his review after seeing the film. He expressed that watching the cinematic adaptation of his life on the big screen and seeing Prithviraj playing him onscreen moved him very deeply and pointed out how his performance captured the authentic nature of the desert.

Aadujeevitham’s Najeeb shares his review of the film

Najeeb further added how he had experienced goosebumps, especially during a scene in the film where Prithviraj wakes up in pain and calls out his wife’s name. He added that watching that scream as same as he did back in the day made him move to tears.

He also added that while watching the scene where Prithviraj looks at himself in the mirror was exactly how he felt during his days in Saudi Arabia when he lost his looks and became weak.

According to a report from OTTPlay, Najeeb also praised director Blessy for making the film in such a touching manner and lauded the filmmaking team for their efforts in making the film with such dedication. He also added that despite the sensitive nature of the film’s content, his family and friends are eagerly waiting to watch the film, acknowledging how it may take an emotional toll on them.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is the upcoming Indian film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, based on the novel of the same name written by acclaimed author Benyamin. The survival drama showcases the trails of Najeeb Muhammed who was a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia and made to be a goatherd in a secluded farm.

Along with Prithviraj, Amala Paul plays the role of Najeeb’s wife Sainu while Jimmy Jean-Louis plays a key role in the film. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman with cinematography done by Sunil KS and KU Mohanan, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Resul Pookutty. The film is slated to release in theaters on 28th March 2024.

