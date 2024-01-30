Anupama Parameswaran is a shy and excited bride as she enjoys listening to Netru Varai on Siren sets

Anupama Parameswaran who hails from Kerala has been making waves in the Telugu and Tamil film industry lately. She has been trying to expand her horizons with projects in other languages as well. Anupama, who initially portrayed the girl next door kind of character has been taking up modern and bold roles as well.

Anupama Parameswaran shared pictures of herself in a bridal getup which shocked her fans. However, the stills are nothing but her look from film Siren, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead. Some curious fans also guessed that she got married secretly. However, the photos are part of a movie shoot only.

The actress is looking super cute as a bride with her quirky expressions. Donning a beautiful saree, Anupama adorned herself with traditional jewellery and flowers.

In an upcoming Tamil movie Siren, Anupama is all set to romance Jayam Ravi. The recently released song Netru Varai from the film featured Jayam Ravi and Anupama getting married in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The Premam actress as a part of promotions shared behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot, revealing her in a bride avatar along with the mangalsutra. The photos went viral on social media platforms.

Netru Varai song

More about Anupama Parameswaran:

Anupama Parameswaran recently scored a blockbuster hit with Nikhil Siddharth's Karthikeya 2. She was last seen in a series Butterfly. The actress also has a couple of interesting projects in her pipeline including Tillu Square which is all set to release as the much-awaited sequel for the blockbuster film DJ Tillu. She is also sharing the screen space with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in Eagle. Anupama also has a Tamil film as well as a Malayalam movie in her kitty.

