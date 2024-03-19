Anupama Parmeswaran spills the beans on being part of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square

Anupama Parmeswaran who was last seen in Telugu for the Ravi Teja starrer film Eagle is next set to appear alongside Siddu Jonnalagadda for their film Tillu Square, which is finally releasing in theaters on 29th March 2024 after being delayed over several occasions.

In a recent media interaction during the song launch from the film, Anupama spoke about why she chose to become part of this film. She said, “I am bored of regular commercial characters, I wanna try something new.”

She further added that her character Lily from the film is one of the best and most well-written female characters which will also allow her to have more scope in commercial films. She also added that most other good actresses might not even get such a good role like this in commercial films.

Anupama Parmeswaran about her role in Tillu Square

Furthermore, Anupama also highlighted on how this film is one of the most special characters she has done so far in her career and added that she has been experimenting with herself over the past 3 years.

Additionally while being asked about why she opted to do bold roles such as this she hilariously answered that she doesn’t want to act the same kind of roles in every film she works on, and wants to try different things.

About Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a romantic crime drama film that serves as the sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu starring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead role with Anupama Parmeswaran stepping in to play the lead female character.

The film directed by Mallik Ram is written by Siddu himself with Muralidhar Goud, CVL Narasimha Rao, Murali Sharma, and many more in various acting roles. The film was initially supposed to be released on 9th February 2024 but due to the postponement of Ravi Teja’s Eagle from Sankranti, the film also opted for a later release date.

Anupama Parmeswaran’s Workfront

Anupama Parmeswaran was lastly seen in the Tamil film Siren starring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles with an additional cast of actors like Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani. The film helmed by Antony Bhagyaraj received mixed reviews and managed to be an average hit in theaters.

Anupama is next set to appear in the Malayalam film JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail directed by Pravin Narayanan which has Malayalam superstar and politician Suresh Gopi in the lead role. Furthermore, the actress was announced as being paired opposite Dhruv Vikram for his next film as a Kabbadi player which is directed by Mari Selvaraj, and is also expected to join hands with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for the film Octopus.

