Tillu Square, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, is gearing up for its release on March 29, 2024, after undergoing several delays over the last few months.

Now, the makers have released a new single from the movie called Oh My Lily, which is said to be a heartbreak anthem featuring both lead actors in the song. The film's music is composed by Achu Rajamani, with Sreeram Chandra singing the tune and lyrics written by Siddhu and Ravi Anthony.

Tillu Square’s new single Oh My Lily is finally out

The latest track by Tillu Square showcases the key interactions and bond between the main characters of the movie.

Siddu embodies a charismatic and fashionable romantic lead, complemented by Anupama's sophisticated demeanor, highlighting their on-screen chemistry. The fresh release, labeled as a heart-wrenching anthem, was co-penned by Siddu, revealing the melancholic side of a lively character like Tillu.

The film Tillu Square is the official sequel of the 2022 film DJ Tillu, with Siddu reprising the same character from the first film and Anupama joining as the female lead. Even though the film already has music composers Ram Miriyala and Sricharan Pakala handling the soundtrack, with Thaman composing the score, the new single is composed by Achu Rajamani.

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s professional front

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda is next set to appear in the film Tillu Square which is slated to hit the big screens later this month and is finally releasing after being postponed to accommodate the release of Eagle starring Ravi Teja due to the latter’s postponement from the Sankranti movie clash.

Furthermore, Siddu is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Telusu Kada which is currently undergoing filming. The film which is the directorial debut film for stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona has brought in actors like Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads.

Siddu will also be seen playing the lead role in the film Jack which is being helmed by Bommarillu Baskar and seems to be a high-octane action flick.

