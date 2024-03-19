AR Murugadoss reveals he discussed a film with Salman Khan 5 years ago; promises an entertaining action flick

AR Murugadoss is undoubtedly one of the most prominent filmmakers in the Indian film industry. The filmmaker who has actively been making films for more than two decades now, has provided fans with some of the most loved films like Ghajini, 7am Arivu, Thuppakki, and many more.

Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is all set to collaborate with Salman Khan in a film which will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. In the latest update, AR Murugadoss opened up about the upcoming film, in an interview with the Times of India. The filmmaker also revealed that he had discussed this project with Salman Khan five years ago.

AR Murugadoss promises a high-octane entertainer

Speaking in the interview, AR Murugadoss mentioned that he had discussed the script with Salman Khan five years ago, however they could not proceed due to circumstances. The ace filmmaker further added that the star recently contacted him for another narration, after which Khan mentioned that the film gave him a good vibe, and that they can begin production immediately.

Talking about the project, the filmmaker said that it will feature high-octane action sequences, and will be packed with emotions. He also added that it will carry a powerful social message in it as well. Murugadoss also promised that the film will be a pan-Indian film, and that the audience will get to see a completely new side of Salman Khan in the film. He concluded by saying that the film will go on floors once he wraps up his current film with Sivakarthikeyan.

Advertisement

AR Murugadoss on the workfront

SK23, as the title suggests, is the 23rd film of Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor. The film also marks the first collaboration of the actor with the veteran director. It was revealed quite recently that the film will feature Rukmini Vasanth, of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame as the female lead.

Speaking about his choice to cast Rukmini Vasanth, the director said that he wanted someone who looked like a practical young woman, and that he found the actress’ personality quite similar to the character he’s written. He further mentioned that the film is set in Chennai and has an exciting storyline, full of action, romance and a unique twist as well. The filmmaker added that the film will be fast paced and thrilling.

The film has been bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies, and features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Sudeep Elamon cranks the camera of the film while A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan blocks Eid 2025 for AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film: 'Glad to join forces'