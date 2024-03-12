Salman Khan blocks Eid 2025 with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film: 'Glad to join forces'
Salman Khan gets all the fans excited as he announces his next film with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala.
Salman Khan fans hold your breaths as there is a big news for you all. The actor is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very special film. Pinkvilla had already informed a while back that 10 years after the success of Kick, Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for a reunion on a mega-budget action film. And today taking to his Instagram handle, the actor has made this special announcement which we bet has got all the fans jumping with joy.