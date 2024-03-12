Salman Khan blocks Eid 2025 with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film: 'Glad to join forces'

Salman Khan fans hold your breaths as there is a big news for you all. The actor is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very special film. Pinkvilla had already informed a while back that 10 years after the success of Kick, Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for a reunion on a mega-budget action film. And today taking to his Instagram handle, the actor has made this special announcement which we bet has got all the fans jumping with joy.