Ajith Kumar engages in joyful banter birthday wishing a fan on April Fools Day; Watch

As many would already know, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is one of the few stars in India who tends to avoid the limelight outside of his films. The actor is always seen either working on films or following his passion for motorbikes.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, we can see Ajith having a fun and joyful banter with one of his fans. The actor was autographing a fan’s cap when the fan revealed his birthday was on April Fools Day, which left the star and the fan’s friends burst out in laughter.

Check out Ajith Kumar’s joyful video:

Even though Ajith Kumar tends to stay away from the buzz of fan interaction, being one of the few actors to disband his official fans association, in a given opportunity the star is seen interacting with them in the utmost gentlemanly fashion.

Coming to Ajith’s lineups, the actor had recently announced his next film after Vidaa Muyarchi with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. The film Good Bad Ugly is set to be written and directed by the latter who also happens to be an ardent fan of the actor. The film’s announcement had made the top of the headlines, swiftly grabbing the attention of many people.

More about Ajith Kumar’s next

Ajith Kumar was last seen in 2023 with the film Thunivu alongside actors like Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, and many more. The film directed by H Vinoth was an action heist movie where the actor played the role of Dark Devil who along with his team plans a bank heist.

The actor is next set to be seen in the film Vidaa Muyarchi starring himself in the lead role alongside actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Arav. The film which is said to be an action thriller is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

The film had been undergoing filming for some time but had to take a small halt due to Ajith Kumar undergoing surgery last month. Following this, the actor also had a cross-country bike rally he had to attend which led to the filming’s delay.

