Ajith Kumar is all smiles as he attends Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer T Natarajan’s birthday bash: See Photos

Thala Ajith Kumar is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor has ruled the industry for many decades. He has always impressed his fans with commendable performances and his charming personality. Currently, Thala is gearing up for the next schedule of his upcoming action thriller titled VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Amidst this, pictures have surfaced online from Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer's birthday bash, and they featured Thala Ajit himself. The actor had attended the party and was happy to pose for photos.

Thala Ajith Kumar celebrates birthday of Thangarasu Natarajan

On April 3, industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his X account and shared glimpses from the birthday bash of Natarajan, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. As per reports, Natarajan celebrated his birthday with Thala Ajith Kumar and friends in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers are going to play their next crucial match against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

In the picture, Thala was seen in a cool white t-shirt along with blue denim jeans. He was also seen feeding the cake to the cricketer and posing happily for pictures with him.

More about Ajith Kumar

Thala Ajith Kumar is currently on a short break as the actor took a recent bike trip to Madhya Pradesh. As per early reports, the actor will soon join the upcoming schedule of his thriller film VidaaMuyarchi. As per speculations, the film is said to be a high-octane action drama that will showcase Thala Ajith Kumar in a never-before-seen avatar.

Apart from Ajith, the film will also star Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in important roles. According to sources, Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a prominent role in the film, though the directors have not made an official statement about the classic collaboration. Lyca Productions has financed the project, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Thala Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Thala Ajith is also set to appear in another action thriller titled Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The filming of the upcoming flick will begin in June 2024, with the film scheduled to be released in Pongal in 2025.

