Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela, and Nagarjuna return from Dubai after celebrating Akhil Akkineni's birthday; WATCH

The South Indian film industry is much more tight-knit than any other entertainment industry in India. Be it a birthday celebration or a wedding, all major stars are always in attendance at such events. Recently, celebrated actors like Ram Charan marked their presence at Akhil Akkineni’s birthday bash in Dubai.

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna was also present. After having a gala time at the birthday bash, all these aforementioned celebs were seen returning to bay.

Akkineni Nagarjuna with wife Amala Akkineni

On April 11, a video was shared from Hyderabad airport featuring dashing superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni. The couple was seen exiting the airport lounge and were accompanied by their security personnel.

In the video, Nagarjuna was seen in his all-white avatar with cool shades and black shoes, maintaining his iconic style. On the other hand, Amala was seen in a complete black avatar as she chose black denim with white shoes.

Ram Charan with his better half Upasana Konidela

A video surfaced from Hyderabad airport in which Ram Charan was seen with his wife Upasana Konidela as they both returned after attending Akhil's 30th birthday bash. For the airport look, Ram Charan donned a cream-coloured shirt with black pants a black cap, and glares. Upasana was seen in a multi-colored dress. The duo was seen heavily guarded by their security personnel as well.

For the unversed, it was reported that Akhil Akkineni will be hosting a big birthday bash on the occasion of his 30th birthday in Dubai on April 8, 2024.

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming films

Nagarjuna was last seen in a 2024 action thriller film titled Naa Saami Ranga, helmed by Vijay Binni. Although the film received a mixed response from movie lovers, it still managed to capture the hearts of many as Nagarjuna returned in his massy avatar. Nagarjuna will next feature in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming action drama titled Kubera. The flick also stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. As per reports, the project is currently in the production stage.

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan is preparing for his political drama Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles. In addition to Game Changer, the RRR actor will star in the upcoming sports drama RC16, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada great Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana directed the film.

Ram Charan has also collaborated with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar on their second project, tentatively titled RC17, which follows their 2018 drama thriller Rangasthalam featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a lead role.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur’s wet hair selfie to dance clip with Vijay Deverakonda: BTS Moments of Indu from Family Star sets