WATCH: Ajith Kumar's car accident gets caught on camera during Vidaa Muyarchi shoot

Ajith Kumar who is currently working on his next film Vidaa Muyarchi has always been known for playing his own stunts in films. Back in November of last year, the actor had undergone a life-threatening accident during an action sequence shoot, making a daring escape from larger injuries.

In a recent video shared by the film’s makers themselves, we can see the Tamil superstar along with his co-actor Arav, experiencing a car accident as their car swerves off the road. The video also shared the caption, “Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double.”

Check out Ajith Kumar’s daring survival from car accident on set of Vidaa Muyarchi

The video also showcases how Ajith Kumar completely took control of the situation and immediately cared for the well-being of his co-actor. The video also features a drone shot of how the car had fallen off the road, with it being tossed over.

The film’s shooting was taking place in an Eastern European country, where they were in the middle of a scene in a car, with the vehicle toppling off as the actor took a side stop on the road. Hopefully, both the actors survived the accident in a narrow escape.

The actor had also undergone a surgery very recently, which is said to have been a success. Moreover, on completion and rest after his surgery, the actor was back on track and was seen venturing off to be part of a cross-country bike rally.

About Vidaa Muyarchi

Vidaa Muyarchi is the upcoming Tamil flick starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role with director Magizh Thirumeni helming the project. The film also features actors Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

The film is said to be an action thriller written by the director himself with Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks. The actor has also signed his next film called Good Bad Ugly with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran which is also currently in his lineups.

