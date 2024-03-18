Arya says 'back at it again' as he begins final schedule of Mr.X; shares exceptional transformation photos

Tamil actor Arya is undeniably one of the most hardworking actors currently present in the industry. His choice of roles has always left his fans speechless. Currently, the Enemy star is gearing up for his most-awaited release titled Mr. X, helmed by director Manu Anand.

The actor consistently shares his heavy workout videos on his social platform, showcasing his sheer dedication to the role. Now, Arya has shared another post on X that has made fans more excited about his enthralling project.

Arya shares a major update on Mr. X

On March 18, Arya took to his social platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared some pictures from his extraordinary transformation journey for Mr. X.

He wrote, “I m BACK at it Again This time for my next film #MrX directed by @itsmanuanand brother and bank rolled by @Prince_Pictures Finalised the script in March 2023 Started working for the look from April 2023.. Shooting started from September And Finally we r in last schedule Its been one year of constantly pushing myself towards the goal So here I m in March 2024.”

Soon after his post went online, fans took to Arya’s comments section and praised the actor for his transformational journey. A fan wrote, “All the very best bro Your hard work and dedication will lead to the heights you deserve”. The other one wrote, “Hard work and determinations.. Very motive one... Best wishes for the movie.. Good luck..”

More about Mr. X

Mr. X is an upcoming film starring Arya and Gautham Karthik, directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Anagha round out the cast. The film is touted as an action-packed, riveting thriller, with Arya in the lead and Gautham Karthik playing a crucial supporting part.

Prince Pictures is willing to assist the production with a reasonable budget. Dhibu Ninan Thomas handles the music, while Tanveer Mir and GK Prasanna are in charge of the film's cinematography and editing.

Arya’s recent works

The actor was last featured in an action drama movie Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam in 2023 directed by M Muthaiah. He also starred in the Amazon Prime web series The Village, created and directed by Milind Rau. It was bankrolled by B. S. Radhakrishnan, under Studio Shakthi Productions. The story was initially based on Asvin Srivatsangam and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Creations. The horror-thriller series premiered on November 24, 2023, and consisted of six episodes.

