Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya will participate in Bigg Boss, but on one condition; wants THIS co-star to join her

Shraddha Arya, known for her playing of the character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has garnered a fan following. She recently addressed the potential of her involvement in Bigg Boss 18, also unveiling a condition for her participation in the controversial reality show.

Shraddha Arya will only do Bigg Boss if THIS co-star joins her

She was seen at an event where the media inquired about her potential involvement in either Bigg Boss 18 or Bigg Boss OTT 3. In response, the actress mentioned that if she were to join the Salman Khan-hosted show, she would do so alongside her co-star Anjum Fakih, according to a recent report by Telly Chakkar.

For those unaware, Anjum portrayed Shraddha's on-screen sister in Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya. Although Anjum left the show a few months ago, Shraddha continues to portray her character Preeta in the series. Both actresses share a strong off-screen bond and are frequently seen enjoying each other's company.

About Shraddha Arya:

Shraddha Arya rose to fame for her performance in the music video Soniye Heeriye, which garnered admiration from many. Venturing into Bollywood, she showcased her talent alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd. Her television career spans various shows including Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. Moreover, she was part of the cast in the blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

About Bigg Boss:

Regarding Bigg Boss 18, several names have been circulating about the show. While certain reports indicate that Awez Darbar and Faisal Khan are set to join the controversial reality series, others suggest that the makers have yet to confirm any names, with discussions currently underway between them and the celebrities. The upcoming 18th season of the controversial reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, is in preparation mode. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on the digital platform, the makers will launch Bigg Boss 18 on television. Despite the show's scheduled airing at the end of 2024, the makers have already started reaching out to potential contestants for the forthcoming season.

