Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta plans to save Kavya from Varun’s trap; Luthras get attacked by goons

Kundali Bhagya has been performing really well on ratings charts since its inception. It is counted among some of the most successful shows on Indian Television. The makers of the show keep on giving different and intriguing twists to the story leading to high viewership. The show which is currently in its first generational leap will now see Preeta taking a stand for Kavya. The latter is all set to marry Varun, who is a fraudster trying to deceive Kavya.

Kundali Bhagya features Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Shakti Anand in key roles.

Goons barge into Luthra house

The recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya showcased how Preeta discovered the truth of Varun being secretly married to Aaliya and trying to settle with Kavya. He does not acknowledge his alliance with Aaliya as they tied the knot in Dubai and as per his view, their marriage is invalid according to Indian laws. Varun goes on to attack and hide Aaliya in the house. But Preeta saves her. Aaliya reveals Varun’s sinister plans to Preeta.

Upon learning the real intentions of Varun, Preeta vows to bring his real face to the forefront. She makes a master plan with Aaliya to stop Varun from ruining Kavya’s life. However, the situation turns difficult as goons attack the Luthra house. It will now be interesting to see how Preeta will get justice served to Aaliya.

Here’s the highlight from the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya:

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is currently following the story of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand)’s fraternal twins- Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). The two are in love with the same girl named Palki (Sana Sayyad). While Rajveer is a kind-hearted and confident guy, Shaurya is a completely spoiled and over-pampered brat. Certain circumstances lead to their separation during childhood. However, destiny brings them together after a period of time and they now consider each other rivals.

Kundali Bhagya went on air in July 2017. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s production banner, Balaji Telefilms. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9:30 PM on Zee TV and can be viewed anytime on the Zee5 app.

