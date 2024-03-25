Holi celebrations are on! As the nation soaks itself in the festival of colors, so do the personalities from the television landscape. One of the renowned actresses, Shraddha Arya, took to social media and gave a candid glimpse of her Holi festivities. As she hops on the 'Premika' trend, the actress shares what kind of lover her husband has received in the form of her. Let us have a look.

Shraddha Arya's Holi celebrations

In a video captioned 'The PREMIKA He Got!' Shraddha Arya is seen enjoying the colorful vibes marking the Holi celebrations. The Kundali Bhagya dances her heart out and has fun as she enacts an iconic scene from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

The clip also has Shraddha splashing water using pichkari and enjoying with friends. We then spot her making delightful memories with her husband. For the festivities, the actress opted for a saree featuring mixed patterns and color palettes. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, the Kundali Bhagya fame exuded sophistication. Drenched in colors and enthusiastic mood, Shraddha's Holi celebration is probably the most fun.

Check out Shraddha Arya's video here:

Fans react

Commenting on Shraddha Arya's post, one of the fans wrote, "Rahul jiju the luckiest man to live on Earth." Another user reacted, "we are also lucky to have you as idol @sarya12." A comment read, "Holi ho ya Diwali...Shraddha ki masti ek jaisi hi hoti hai (Be it Holi or Diwali...the Shraddha's fun is the same)."

Look at some of the comments here:

About Shraddha Arya's work in the industry

It was her role in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki that Shraddha Arya gained mainstream recognition. Later, she signed the dotted lines to play the character of Paakhi Shekhawat in the show Tumhari Paakhi. Some of her other shows are Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya.

Her performance as Preeta in the latter made her a household name. It is for years that she is a part of the daily soap. Her onscreen chemistry opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya earned her immense praise from fans.

