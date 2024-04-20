Kundali Bhagya has been getting a lot of love from the viewers. Rajveer learns that Karan is his father and wants revenge on him, and on the other hand, his relationship with Palki is going through a tough phase.

Amidst the high-end onscreen drama, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets of the show has become tense as the makers are trying to find a replacement for Sana Sayyad as Palki. Reportedly, Sayyad is expecting her first baby and might leave the show soon. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about an actress who can replace Sana in the show.

Akshaya Gaurav is in contention to replace Sana Sayyad in Kumkum Bhagya

As per our highly placed sources, Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav, who has been a part of projects like Mendichya Panavar and Bittersweet, stands a better chance at replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki in Kundali Bhagya. A little birdie has informed us that Gaurav has done a mock shoot with the actors as well and if everything falls in place, she can bag the lead role in the show.

When contacted, Akshaya said, "I am not allowed to reveal anything. I can only speak to you after the production house gives a nod."

Take a look at Kundali Bhagya's recent promo here:

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started off with Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura playing the lead roles in the show. With time, Dheeraj and Manit left the show. Shakti Arora stepped in the shoes of Dheeraj after he quit the show; however, as the makers introduced Generation Leap, Arora left the show. The makers roped in Shakti Anand to play Karan Luthra in the show.

After the generational leap in Kundali Bhagya, Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali entered the show as Palki, Rajveer, and Shaurya, the new faces of the TV serial.

